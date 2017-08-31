Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

VIDEO: Phaedra Parks Catches Holy Ghost At Tasha Cobb Album Release

Was it wrong for someone to record Phaedra without her permission?

Foxy NC staff
Leave a comment

Atlanta Junket For The New Warner Bros. Movie EVERYTHING, EVERYTHING

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty


Phaedra Parks put her shouting shoes to good use when she went to church last weekend.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star was captured on video catching the Holy Ghost during a Tasha Cobbs’ release party and church service, TMZ.com reports.

Phaedra was among more than 500 people who packed into the Atlanta Dream Center to hear Tasha’s new music and praise the Lord.

Phaedra was clearly comfortable enough among her friends to get swept up in the Spirit, but was it alright for one of the other members of the congregation to record her without her permission. She might have been in public, but it was a pretty private moment.


Phaedra shared some pics from the evening on her Instagram, but it’s not the same as the clip of her getting down in the sanctuary.

RELATED STORIES:

Are Y’all Ready For Nicki Minaj, The Gospel Edition?

You Don’t Have To Lie, Sis: Phaedra Parks Attempts To Shut Down Rumors That She’s Facing Financial Woes

Kandi Burruss Speaks Out On Phaedra Parks Drama: ‘It’s Hard To Defend Yourself Against A Lie’

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
Women's Empowerment - Taraji P. Henson

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

29 photos Launch gallery

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

Continue reading VIDEO: Phaedra Parks Catches Holy Ghost At Tasha Cobb Album Release

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Michael Jackson Performs Live In Rotterdam
Michael Jackson’s Bad Album Released 30 Years Ago…
 3 hours ago
08.31.17
Epic Flooding Inundates Houston After Hurricane Harvey
Hurricane Relief: How You Can Help The Victims…
 12 hours ago
08.31.17
Hometown Hero! Solange Announces Hurricane Harvey Benefit Shows
 13 hours ago
08.31.17
VIDEO: Phaedra Parks Catches Holy Ghost At Tasha…
 15 hours ago
08.31.17
Rumor: Is Beyoncé Becoming A Bond Girl?
 15 hours ago
08.31.17
Master P Calls Out Kevin Hart For Hurricane…
 16 hours ago
08.31.17
Prayers Up: Singer Tweet Hospitalized For Blood Clots
 19 hours ago
08.31.17
Star Transformation: Tony Toni Tone
 22 hours ago
08.31.17
2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Graydon Carter
Mary J. Blige Is Still Living Her Best…
 1 day ago
08.30.17
Regina King Reveals Her Work Role Models
 1 day ago
08.30.17
2016 US Open Celebrity Sightings - Day 4
Beyonce’s Pastor Wants You To Know That She’s…
 1 day ago
08.30.17
Hurricane Harvey: A Closer Look At Destruction
 1 day ago
08.31.17
The Emotional Trailer For TV One’s ‘Bobbi Kristina’…
 2 days ago
08.30.17
Tea Talk Ep. 23: Marlon Wayans Exclusive, VMAs…
 2 days ago
08.30.17
BMM 2016
Photos