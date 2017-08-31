VIDEO: Phaedra Parks Catches Holy Ghost At Tasha Cobb Album Release

put her shouting shoes to good use when she went to church last weekend.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star was captured on video catching the Holy Ghost during a Tasha Cobbs’ release party and church service, TMZ.com reports.

Phaedra was among more than 500 people who packed into the Atlanta Dream Center to hear Tasha’s new music and praise the Lord.

Phaedra was clearly comfortable enough among her friends to get swept up in the Spirit, but was it alright for one of the other members of the congregation to record her without her permission. She might have been in public, but it was a pretty private moment.

She has the #smile of an #angel and a heart of gold always good to see @thatshekinah ♥️#heartpassionpursuit A post shared by PHAEDRA (@phaedraparks) on Aug 27, 2017 at 4:16pm PDT

Phaedra shared some pics from the evening on her Instagram, but it’s not the same as the clip of her getting down in the sanctuary.

