Hurricane Harvey Victim Goes Off On Journalist: “People Are Really Breaking Down, And Y’all Are Sitting Here With Cameras”

A mother cries out during an interview about the terrors she has faced with her family in the wake of the disaster.

Foxy NC staff
Epic Flooding Inundates Houston After Hurricane Harvey

Source: Joe Raedle / Getty


The devestation in the wake of Hurricane Harvey has left residents of Houston, Texas homeless and stranded amid record level flood waters.

Volunteers and media have swamped to the catastrophe to offer assistance and cover the disaster site.

One CNN journalist was conflicted when a victim of the crisis reacted angrily to media presence at the scene of the tragedy.

The anonymous mother described a dire scene where she was living for five days without food and lights with her two children. While telling her story, the woman became enraged.

“I walked through four feet of water to get them food on the first day, yea that was a lot of sh*t,” she cried.

“Ya’ll really trying to understand with these microphones still in my face with me shivering cold, and my children wet”

You can watch the full moment below:

 

MORE HURRICANE HARVEY COVERAGE 

Florida Professor Fired After Tweeting Hurricane Harvey Is ‘Instant Karma’ For Texas

Joel Osteen Says Houston Church ‘Never Closed’ During Hurricane Harvey Aftermath

Kevin Hart Issues Celebrity Challenge For Hurricane Harvey Relief Effort

 

