Prayers Up: Singer Tweet Hospitalized For Blood Clots

R&B singer Tweet was hospitalized for blood clots in her lungs and right arm. The southern hummingbird reportedly suffered a pulmonary embolism and deep vein thrombosis, her boyfriend pastor Jamal Bryant revealed on Instagram today. The Baltimore pastor is asking for prayers.

According to pastor Bryant’s short social media update, doctors cannot trace the clots.

Tweet released her last album Charlene in 2016 and contributed to Solange’s magnum opus A Seat At The Table. Our prayers are with her.

