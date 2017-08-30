Prayers Up: Singer Tweet Hospitalized For Blood Clots

R&B singer Tweet was hospitalized for blood clots in her lungs and right arm. The southern hummingbirdsuffered a pulmonary embolism and deep vein thrombosis, her boyfriend pastor Jamal Bryant revealed on Instagram today. The Baltimore pastor is asking for prayers.

According to pastor Bryant’s short social media update, doctors cannot trace the clots.

ALERT!!! I need your prayers for @tweet_ She's been admitted in hospital for blood clots in both lungs & right arm! Doctors can't trace it but God is a healer! Prayer still works… A post shared by jamalhbryant (@jamalhbryant) on Aug 29, 2017 at 7:19pm PDT

Tweet released her last album Charlene in 2016 and contributed to Solange’s magnum opus A Seat At The Table. Our prayers are with her.

RELATED STORIES:

11-Year-Old Bronx Girl Hospitalized After Friend Throws Boiling Water On Her

Son Charged With Manslaughter After Choking Mother’s Abuser To Death

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: