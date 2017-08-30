Sports
Harvey Cancels NFL Game

bvick
Houston Texans v Dallas Cowboys

Source: Wesley Hitt / Getty

Tomorrow night is the end of the NFL pre-season but one game won’t happen. The NFL has canceled the Battle of Texas. The Dallas Cowboys won’t play the Houston Texans at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX. The players were excited that they would be able to go home and be with their families when they got the news. Defensive end J.J. Watt said, “It was subdued joy, because we’re obviously extremely sensitive to the situation.” Their 1st regular season game is a home game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, September 10th. No word yet if it will be come an away game or not.

