What You Need to Know About the New Star Trek: Discovery

Are you at Star Trek fan? Are you ready for the new show? Well now you can get ready before the big premiere on Sunday, Sept. 22nd. Here are some of the need to know stuff.

1) The lead character is First Officer Michael Burham. Sonequa Martin-Green of “The Walking Dead” First Officer Michael Burnham.
2) There are 2 starships in on this show. USS Discovery and USS Shenzhou. Michelle Yeoh plays Captain Philippa Georgiou who is in charge of Shenzhou.
3) Several connections to the the original series. Because Discovery is set before the original series, they are able to go back and look at characters we got to see in the original series like Spock’s father, Sarek and conman, Harry Mudd will make appearances. Maybe we’ll get to see how Spock’s parents met?
4) There are Klingons! Could be Star Trek without klingons?
5) There new aliens that Discovery basically discovers. Do these species die out? Or do they become some of the background characters that we see in other episodes?
6) There is an openly gay character. Lt. Paul Stamets, is an astromycologist (fungus expert) on board the Discovery and his partner is the ship’s medical officer, Dr. Hugh Culber. You weren’t expecting that were you?
7) The show will have a movie feel to it.

Most important, where to watch Star Trek: Discover

Season 1 of Discovery will be 15 episodes but it will be broken up into 2 parts. Episodes 1-8 will air until Nov. 5th then the second half will air starting in January. The premiere episode will on CBS at 8:30pm then the rest of the episodes will air on CBS All Access service. As Spock says “Live Long and Prosper”

