LiveStrong.com announced their list of the 10 happiest places in America. According to the website, the people in these cities are happier than any other place in the US for various reasons. Check out the list.

10 WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA

9 SANTA ROSA, CALIFORNIA

8 OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA

7 SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA

6 HUNTINGTON BEACH, CALIFORNIA

5 SIOUX FALLS, SOUTH DAKOTA

4 SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA

3 IRVINE, CALIFORNIA

2 SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA

1 FREMONT, CALIFORNIA

What did we learn from this list? 1) Move to California 2) California tourism might have sponsored this list 3) They didn’t come to North Carolina! Check out how these cities made this list here.

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: