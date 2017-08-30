News
Home > News

10 Happiest Places in America!

bvick
Leave a comment
Ice cream time!

Source: MStudioImages / Getty

LiveStrong.com announced their list of the 10 happiest places in America. According to the website, the people in these cities are happier than any other place in the US for various reasons. Check out the list.

10 WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA
9 SANTA ROSA, CALIFORNIA
8 OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA
7 SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA
6 HUNTINGTON BEACH, CALIFORNIA
5 SIOUX FALLS, SOUTH DAKOTA
4 SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA
3 IRVINE, CALIFORNIA
2 SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA
1 FREMONT, CALIFORNIA

What did we learn from this list? 1) Move to California 2) California tourism might have sponsored this list 3) They didn’t come to North Carolina! Check out how these cities made this list here.

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
Women's Empowerment - Taraji P. Henson

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

29 photos Launch gallery

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

Continue reading 10 Happiest Places in America!

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Star Transformation: Tony Toni Tone
 3 hours ago
08.30.17
2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Graydon Carter
Mary J. Blige Is Still Living Her Best…
 6 hours ago
08.30.17
Regina King Reveals Her Work Role Models
 7 hours ago
08.30.17
2016 US Open Celebrity Sightings - Day 4
Beyonce’s Pastor Wants You To Know That She’s…
 7 hours ago
08.30.17
Hurricane Harvey: A Closer Look At Destruction
 9 hours ago
08.30.17
Epic Flooding Inundates Houston After Hurricane Harvey
Hurricane Relief: How You Can Help The Victims…
 9 hours ago
08.30.17
The Emotional Trailer For TV One’s ‘Bobbi Kristina’…
 1 day ago
08.30.17
Tea Talk Ep. 23: Marlon Wayans Exclusive, VMAs…
 1 day ago
08.30.17
Leading Ladies: The Women Who Made MJ’s Music…
 1 day ago
08.30.17
michael jackson
Star Transformation: Michael Jackson
 1 day ago
08.30.17
Transgender Activist Slams Caitlyn Jenner As A ‘F**King…
 1 day ago
08.29.17
USA - Religion - Lakewood Church of Houston Pastor Joel Osteen
Update: Joel Osteen Addresses Accusations That His Church…
 1 day ago
08.30.17
Black Arizona Professor Suspended After Proclaiming #BlackLivesMatter Members…
 1 day ago
08.30.17
Watch Video: Will Smith, DJ Jazzy Jeff Debut…
 1 day ago
08.29.17
BMM 2016
Photos