GET THE LOOK: Lala Anthony Is Bringing Her Fashion And Style To Lord & Taylor

Lala Anthony is not new to the fashion industry. In 2012, the Power actress launched 5th And Mercer with her then stylist, Jason Bolden. The actress has expanded beyond jumpsuits and is partnering with Lord & Taylor for an exclusive collection.

The collection is available now and starts at $78.00 for denim ($88.00 for distressed denim) and goes up to $120, for a super cute green, cropped bomber jacket.

Look who we found at our Fifth Ave location! @lala gave us a sneak peek of what we can expect to see on 9/6 where she will be appearing live to unveil her new collection. #LALAxLT #LTExclusive A post shared by Lord & Taylor (@lordandtaylor) on Aug 29, 2017 at 11:02am PDT

She also made sure to include sizes for our plus-size ladies. This collection goes from 0 to 24. Yesss!

My personal favorite is this $98.00 oversized distressed hoodie dress, love how she’s tapping into the athleisure trend.

Will you be buying? If so, hurry to Lord & Taylor right now, as there is a BOGO 50%! Shop the collection, here, and tag us with you in her items!

