Roland Martin: Houston Congresswoman Describes The Devastation From Harvey

Congresswoman Shelia Jackson Lee joins us out of Houston to talk about the devastation left from Hurricane Harvey.

To get a picture of what’s happening in Houston the congresswoman explained that, “Many people don’t know that we are 50 feet below sea level and are still flooding.”

Houston neighborhoods have been hit, but a majority of them have been African American neighborhoods that are underwater. “That’s where we keep going back to, ” explained Lee.

As of now, Congresswoman Lee wants to, “Make sure the President complies and keeps the promises that he made. That people can return to their lives.”

