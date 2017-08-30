TJMS
Home > TJMS

Roland Martin: Houston Congresswoman Describes The Devastation From Harvey

Foxy NC staff
Leave a comment


Congresswoman Shelia Jackson Lee joins us out of Houston to talk about the devastation left from Hurricane Harvey.

To get a picture of what’s happening in Houston the congresswoman explained that, “Many people don’t know that we are 50 feet below sea level and are still flooding.”

Houston neighborhoods have been hit, but a majority of them have been African American neighborhoods that are underwater. “That’s where we keep going back to, ” explained Lee.

As of now, Congresswoman Lee wants to, “Make sure the President complies and keeps the promises that he made. That people can return to their lives.”

Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
Women's Empowerment - Taraji P. Henson

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

29 photos Launch gallery

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Roland Martin: Houston Congresswoman Describes The Devastation From Harvey

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Regina King Reveals Her Work Role Models
 26 mins ago
08.30.17
2016 US Open Celebrity Sightings - Day 4
Beyonce’s Pastor Wants You To Know That She’s…
 1 hour ago
08.30.17
Hurricane Harvey: A Closer Look At Destruction
 3 hours ago
08.30.17
Epic Flooding Inundates Houston After Hurricane Harvey
Hurricane Relief: How You Can Help The Victims…
 3 hours ago
08.30.17
The Emotional Trailer For TV One’s ‘Bobbi Kristina’…
 18 hours ago
08.30.17
Tea Talk Ep. 23: Marlon Wayans Exclusive, VMAs…
 21 hours ago
08.30.17
Leading Ladies: The Women Who Made MJ’s Music…
 22 hours ago
08.30.17
michael jackson
Star Transformation: Michael Jackson
 23 hours ago
08.30.17
Transgender Activist Slams Caitlyn Jenner As A ‘F**King…
 24 hours ago
08.29.17
USA - Religion - Lakewood Church of Houston Pastor Joel Osteen
Update: Joel Osteen Addresses Accusations That His Church…
 1 day ago
08.30.17
Black Arizona Professor Suspended After Proclaiming #BlackLivesMatter Members…
 1 day ago
08.30.17
Watch Video: Will Smith, DJ Jazzy Jeff Debut…
 1 day ago
08.29.17
Most Memorable Moment: Michael Jackson
 1 day ago
08.29.17
‘LHHHS4’ Recap: Cisco Traveled All The Way To…
 1 day ago
08.29.17
BMM 2016
Photos