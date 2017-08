Rev. Al Sharpton Says, ‘We Must Be Our Brothers And Sisters Keepers’

Your browser does not support iframes.

Rev. Al Sharpton reflects on Hurricane Katrina and how we need to help out during and after Hurricane Harvey.

“I wanna really appeal to people to find legitimate ways that we can be of assistance to those in the Houston area because the devastation is not over,” explained Sharpton.

So many people have been displaced. Sharpton says, “Houston people are having to go to New Orleans. We must be our brothers and sisters keepers.”

The Reverend encouraged people to,”find a legitimate charity a legitimate church so that we can do the right thing.”

