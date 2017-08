Your browser does not support iframes.

Former NBA star and now Chinese basketball sensation Stephon Marbury is relaunching his sneaker line The Starbury! He retired from the NBA and went to China to play and win 3 Chinese Basketball Championships!

He’s starring in a new film called My Other Home, which explores his life and career as a basketball player in China. Bill says, “This dude is going to retire a superstar in China!”

