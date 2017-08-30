Huggy Lowdown: This Week’s Episode Of ‘He Ain’t My Damn President!’

Your browser does not support iframes.

08/30/17- Everything is still not kosher. On this episode of, He Ain’t My Damn President Trump and the apple of his retina burned eyes landed in Texas yesterday. As usual, it was all about him and not the people affected by Hurricane Harvey. Nothing more than a photo opt for him and prenup 3!

