The Emotional Trailer For TV One’s ‘Bobbi Kristina’ Movie Is Here

TV One released the highly anticipated trailer for their TV film Bobbi Kristina. Demetria McKinney tackles the role of the late great Whitney Houston while Stuck in the Middle actress Joy Rovaris channels Bobbi Kristina in the made for TV biopic. Vivica A. Fox stars as Pat Houston and Nadji Jeter will take on the role of Bobbi K’s controversial ex-boyfriend Nick Gordon.

The emotional teaser chronicles Bobbi K’s upbringing in the shadows of her megastar mother and troubled relationship with Nick Gordon following Houston’s death.


Bobbi Kristina died in 2015 after being comatose for six months after she was found unresponsive in her bathtub. Nick Gordon was found legally responsible for her death and ordered to pay $36 million to the Houston family.

The Bobbi Kristina Story airs Sunday, Oct. 8 at 7 p.m. on TV One

