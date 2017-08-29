Kevin Hart’s Heart As Big As His Mouth!

Yesterday, Kevin Hart challenged all of his celebrity friends to make big donations to the Hurricane Harvey relief fund and a lot of his friends stepped up!

Beyonce, who we all knew was going to help. Houston is her hometown, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Katy Perry and DJ Khaled are some of the celebries that have answered Kevin Hart’s challenge. Now Hart is coming to the public to help.

Kevin Hart is really trying to make a big impact. And with this being the 12th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina, we all have to step up to help!

