Black Arizona Professor Suspended After Proclaiming #BlackLivesMatter Members ‘Should Be Hung’

With racial tensions at an all-time high, it’s almost expected that personal opinions about such a hot issue will spill over into every aspect of daily life, including work. Apparently, an Arizona professor decided that it would be a good idea to express his extreme opinions about #BlackLivesMatter that ended up temporarily costing him his job.
Toby Jennings, a black theology professor at Arizona’s Grand Canyon University made the bold statement that members of #BlackLivesMatter ‘should be hung’ last fall while speaking at a theology conference. Things went off the rails when he was asked about #BLM and proceeded to make the controversial statement. According to The Root, the incident was only recently brought to light when local civil rights activists were informed, who now want him fired instead of suspended.
Via The Root:
[Professor Toby] Jennings responded [to a #BLM question] by acknowledging that there were those in the movement who want to have civil dialogue and were very thoughtful about it, but then his comments went way off the rails.
“And you have people on the opposite extreme of that that frankly should be hung,” he continued as an audience member behind the camera gasped loudly. In the background, more awkward titters could be heard.
Jennings then attempted to “clarify” his comment, stating “That kind of rhetoric is not helpful to any conversation, and that’s what I mean by they should be hung,” Jennings said.
Meanwhile local Pastor Warren Stewart voiced his opinion regarding Jennings’ comments, saying “Before I saw the video, I thought it was a white man. It’s self-hate, it’s a Willie Lynch syndrome, it’s a mindset of [devaluing] your own culture.”
The university has reportedly met with local members of #BLM and privately apologized, however at press time there has been no permanent decision made on Toby Jennings’ employment status and if he will return from suspension or be fired.
Check out today’s Top Stories here:
Cynthia Bailey Makes It Instagram Official With Her New Man
Kevin Hart Issues Celebrity Challenge For Hurricane Harvey Relief Effort
Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]
29 photos Launch gallery
1. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]
Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons
1 of 29
2. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]
Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons
2 of 29
3. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]
Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons
3 of 29
4. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]
Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons
4 of 29
5. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]
Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons
5 of 29
6. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]
Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons
6 of 29
7. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]
Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons
7 of 29
8. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]
Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons
8 of 29
9. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]
Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons
9 of 29
10. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]
Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons
10 of 29
11. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]
Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons
11 of 29
12. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]
Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons
12 of 29
13. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]
Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons
13 of 29
14. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]
Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons
14 of 29
15. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]
Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons
15 of 29
16. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]
Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons
16 of 29
17. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]
Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons
17 of 29
18. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]
Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons
18 of 29
19. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]
Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons
19 of 29
20. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]
Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons
20 of 29
21. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]
Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons
21 of 29
22. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]
Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons
22 of 29
23. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]
Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons
23 of 29
24. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]
Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons
24 of 29
25. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]
Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons
25 of 29
26. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]
Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons
26 of 29
27. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]
Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons
27 of 29
28. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]
Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons
28 of 29
29. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]
Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons
29 of 29