A visiting assistant professor learn the hard way that you have to watch what you tweet. Kenneth L. Storey, a sociolgy professor at the University of Tampa tweeted on Sunday, “I don’t believe in instant karma but this kinda feels like it for Texas. Hopefully this will help them realize the GOP doesn’t care about them.” He took down the tweet and his profile photo but it was too late. His post was screen shot by several conservative websites before it was removed according to the Tampa Bay Times.

Eric Cardenas, a university spokesman said in a statement that Storey was fired after the school weathered an outpouring of online outrage over the comments. Story did post an apology tweet saying “I deeply regret a statement I posted yesterday. I never meant to wish ill will upon any group. I hope all affected by Harvey recover quickly.”

The university issued another statement saying “As Floridians, we are well aware of the destruction and suffering associated with tropical weather. Our thoughts and prayers are with all impacted by Hurricane Harvey.” No word on what Storey will do next.

What do you think? Do you think that the school over reacted?



