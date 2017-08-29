Ali Siddiq Is Going To His Show In Houston No Matter What

Your browser does not support iframes.

Comedian Ali Siddiq is stuck in Dayton, Ohio because he can’t get back home to Houston.

“They’re showing all the white folks rescuing people. That’s good, but they’re not showing the hood. We are making boats! The hood is doing their thing, ” laughed Siddiq.

It’s pretty hard for people far away from the damage to figure out a way to help. However, Siddiq says, “I’m on social media. I’m navigating my friends telling them to check on people.” He’s even jumped on Instagram live to do a couple of shows for people getting cabin fever.

He’s got a show in Houston this weekend says, “I’m coming to that show. All the proceeds are going to go to the people in need.”

