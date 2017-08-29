TJMS
Inside Her Story: Talking The Effects Of Grown Men Sleeping With Teenage Girls

Foxy NC staff
Dr. Argie Allen a family therapist, talks with Jacque Reid and the TJMS crew about the effects of grown men sleeping with teenage girls.

R. Kelly is under investigation for his alleged sex-cult claims, with many women coming out saying that they had sex with the singer at the ages of 15 and 16-years-old. Sex with a minor is considered rape.

According to Dr. Allen, it’s not healthy for teens to be with older people because, “they don’t fully develop until they are 21-22 years old. The adult is the one that needs to know better. It’s an abuse of power. It can have long term effects once that teen grows up.”

If the relationship is initiated by the teen often times people say, “well they consented, they initiated it. None of that matters if the person is not fully developed,” explained Dr. Allen.

“A lot of these adults were victimized at some point as well. There is help to be had on both sides”, explained Dr. Allen.

For more information go to safeteens.org 

Photos