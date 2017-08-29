TJMS
Home > TJMS

AARP & Care Giving For Family Members

Foxy NC staff
Leave a comment


Laurinda Dodgen the Interim Vice President for Multicultural Markets For AARP. They will be sponsoring the Grown Folks Concert Featuring Maxwell and the AARP Disrupt Aging Dance Contest at the 2017 Tom Joyner Family Reunion.

Dodgen says it’s going to be a,”fun fun fun event for all. A great surprise for all that attend!

Celebrity ambassadors Kim Coles and Wendell Pierce will be speaking about care giving at the Family Reunion this weekend. Many celebrities have been care givers for their own family members.

Rumors that go around about care givers are that they, “have to be medical professionals. But in actuality, care givers are just regular people. In the black community, care giver isn’t a term. It’s simply taking care of your loved ones,” explained Dodgen.

She has been a care giver for her own mother since the age of 21. Her mother had a brain aneurism when she was 18-years-old. “When I went to school I stayed close. Juggling being a new college student and my moms medical,  I had to learn how to take care of me too.”

Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
Women's Empowerment - Taraji P. Henson

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

29 photos Launch gallery

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

Continue reading AARP & Care Giving For Family Members

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Leading Ladies: The Women Who Made MJ’s Music…
 3 hours ago
08.29.17
Epic Flooding Inundates Houston After Hurricane Harvey
Hurricane Relief: How You Can Help The Victims…
 3 hours ago
08.29.17
michael jackson
Star Transformation: Michael Jackson
 4 hours ago
08.29.17
Transgender Activist Slams Caitlyn Jenner As A ‘F**King…
 5 hours ago
08.29.17
USA - Religion - Lakewood Church of Houston Pastor Joel Osteen
Fact Or Fiction? Social Media Claims That Joel…
 5 hours ago
08.29.17
Watch Video: Will Smith, DJ Jazzy Jeff Debut…
 8 hours ago
08.29.17
Most Memorable Moment: Michael Jackson
 9 hours ago
08.29.17
‘LHHHS4’ Recap: Cisco Traveled All The Way To…
 16 hours ago
08.29.17
Hurricane Harvey: Kevin Hart Challenges Celebrities To Help…
 18 hours ago
08.29.17
Cardi B. Backs Colin Kaepernick During MTV VMAs
 19 hours ago
08.29.17
Cynthia Bailey Makes It Instagram Official With Her…
 20 hours ago
08.29.17
Trina & Trick Daddy Star In The New…
 1 day ago
08.29.17
This Is What Happened When A Tamar Braxton…
 1 day ago
08.29.17
Paris Jackson Speaks Out Against White Supremacy During…
 1 day ago
08.29.17
BMM 2016
Photos