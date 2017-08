Fat Man’s Corner: Lavell Apologizes To The Casualties Of His Former Fat Life

Your browser does not support iframes.

08/29/17- Any fat people out there in Houston can lend a helping hand by letting people float on you. Eat some beans and motor on through the water. But Lavell hast lost 169 pounds and wanted to apologize because there were some casualties in the process. He apologized to seat belts for stressing them out!

Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: