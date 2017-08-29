Fact Or Fiction? Social Media Claims That Joel Osteen Has Not Opened Doors Of Houston Mega Church To Hurricane Victims

Social media has been buzzing with stories about Joel Osteen and his alleged refusal to open the doors of his mega church to the people of Houston seeking shelter.

But is it true?

In a Saturday Twitter post, Osteen offered prayers, but nothing else. Lakewood Church holds approximately 16,800 seats. The building was previously home to the NBA’s Houston Rockets.

Victoria & I are praying for everyone affected by Hurricane Harvey. Please join us as we pray for the safety of our Texas friends & family. — Joel Osteen (@JoelOsteen) August 26, 2017

And then social media went in….

Houston's Joel Osteen has a net worth over $50m and a church that holds 16,800 but this is all he's offering. pic.twitter.com/rmhdWK6ZAO — Mark Elliott (@markmobility) August 28, 2017

When they asked Joel Osteen about opening his mega church to survivors during #HurricaneHarvey pic.twitter.com/4IHfaKD0zI — Robert Vincent (@RobertVincent3) August 29, 2017

Twitter: Open your church for shelter, Joel! Joel Osteen: pic.twitter.com/6oPqAlJ9O9 — James Davis (@JDouglasDavis) August 29, 2017

Joel Osteen: "What would Jesus do?" We the People: Open your 16,800 seat Lakewood Church during this Houston crisis. Joel Osteen: pic.twitter.com/uygWEUAfRJ — Wilkine Brutus (@wilkinebrutus) August 28, 2017

If you went to @JoelOsteen's church for shelter & found it closed, don't worry, the Islamic Society of Greater Houston's 21 mosques are open — Alternative NOAA (@altNOAA) August 29, 2017

On Sunday, a post from the church’s Facebook page indicated that the church was inaccessible because of flooding.

But, because it’s 2017, people quickly jumped on social media to show pics of the areas around the church. The pictures appear to show zero flooding.

@cmclymer Looking pretty passable to me from this side, stay tuned for further exploration pic.twitter.com/dlrYGeLgBj — Allie (@AlleyCat_Allie) August 28, 2017

@cmclymer Worth noting that some of their parking is underground (note flood gates) but they could still drop ppl off at the door easily pic.twitter.com/Mso4GTLuF2 — Allie (@AlleyCat_Allie) August 28, 2017

@cmclymer Feeder in front looks good as well pic.twitter.com/FXdq9Y8zyZ — Allie (@AlleyCat_Allie) August 28, 2017

According to ABC News, an Osteen spokesperson addressed the controversy in a statement yesterday.

In response, Osteen insisted in a statement Monday evening that he and his church are “prepared to house people once shelters reach capacity.”

“We have never closed our doors. We will continue to be a distribution center for those in need,” the statement reads.

The statement adds: “Lakewood will be a value to the community in the aftermath of this storm in helping our fellow citizens rebuild their lives.”

Yesterday, Joel Osteen went to Twitter to ask followers to donate to relief efforts on the church’s website.

Our hearts break as we see the damage and destruction in our city. Please join us in helping Houston recover. Visit https://t.co/jXMX5VB3qS pic.twitter.com/00HtzOmeQL — Joel Osteen (@JoelOsteen) August 28, 2017

According to TMZ, the church plans to open it’s church to residents displaced by flooding as early as today.

