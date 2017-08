Top Of The Morning: Today Is The 12 Year Anniversary Of Hurricane Katrina

Your browser does not support iframes.

08/29/17- T-minus two days to the Family Reunion! Are y’all ready? But we are still on Hurricane Harvey patrol and New Orleans is in the path of bad weather again. Today is the 12 year anniversary of Hurricane Katrina. Some of the people who have been affected by Hurricane Harvey were also affected by Hurricane Katrina.

