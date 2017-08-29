TJMS
‘The People Of Houston Are Strong’

Terry Thomas works as the program director at our sister station in Houston, Majic 102.1. They are camping out in the studio to keep the shows on air so people can get the information that they need.

“The building has not taken on any water. God is good, we are okay in the building. It’s me and six other people,” explained Thomas.

If there is one thing that the people of Houston want us to know, Thomas says, “The people of Houston are strong, It is heart breaking, people are still stranded. It’s going to take some time. We are definitely going to need some help.”

