Cardi B. Backs Colin Kaepernick During MTV VMAs

Cardi B. pledged that Black community would stand with Colin Kaepernick as long as he keeps protesting police brutality.

2017 MTV Video Music Awards - Red Carpet

Source: Rich Fury / Getty


Cardi B. took a moment during the 2017 MTV VMAs to let it be known that the Black community is supporting Colin Kaepernick even if the NFL is not.

The pro athelete has been blacklisted from the league ever since he decide to kneel during the national anthem. Many have called out the injustice in the NFL’s response to his peaceful protest of police brutality, but when the Bodak Yellow rapper came out to introduce Demi Lovato, she literally took a pause for the cause.

The show was not going to go on until she had her say. Seizing her moment to show some support, she spoke directly to former San Francisco 49ers quarterback, “Colin Kaepernick, as long as you kneel with us, we’re gonna be standing with you, baby.”


Cardi’s not the only one backing him these days. As more players take a knee, the New York Times reports that members of the NYPD also stood up for him during a demonstration near the Brooklyn Bridge.

