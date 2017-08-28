Tasha Smith Says, ‘If We Don’t Love Our Kids, The Streets Will’

Your browser does not support iframes.

Actress and director Tasha Smith was so excited to be on the show today! Her new movie When Love Kills: The Falicia Blakely Story premieres on TV One. This is her directorial debut and she is proud.

On the idea for the movie, Tasha laughed,”Girl the movie found me!”

The story focuses on the life of Falicia Blakely who was an exotic dancer. “I got the opportunity to make this amazing movie. The story is tragic but a cautionary tale. We hear about these things, but I don’t think we’ve heard that this young lady is spending her life in jail, ” explained Smith.

Smith talked about how this story shows just how important it is to protect our girls. “If we don’t love our kids the streets will. We don’t pay enough attention to our girls. If we are not the loudest voices in their head then we don’t know where they’ll end up,” explained Smith.

