TJMS
Home > TJMS

Tasha Smith Says, ‘If We Don’t Love Our Kids, The Streets Will’

Foxy NC staff
Leave a comment


Actress and director Tasha Smith was so excited to be on the show today! Her new movie When Love Kills: The Falicia Blakely Story premieres on TV One. This is her directorial debut and she is proud.

On the idea for the movie, Tasha laughed,”Girl the movie found me!”

The story focuses on the life of Falicia Blakely who was an exotic dancer. “I got the opportunity to make this amazing movie. The story is tragic but a cautionary tale. We hear about these things, but I don’t think we’ve heard that this young lady is spending her life in jail, ” explained Smith.

Smith talked about how this story shows just how important it is to protect our girls. “If we don’t love our kids the streets will. We don’t pay enough attention to our girls. If we are not the loudest voices in their head then we don’t know where they’ll end up,” explained Smith.

Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
Women's Empowerment - Taraji P. Henson

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

29 photos Launch gallery

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Tasha Smith Says, ‘If We Don’t Love Our Kids, The Streets Will’

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Red Carpet Rundown: 2017 Video Music Awards
 6 hours ago
08.28.17
‘Insecure’ Recap: Issa Needs To Grow Up And…
 13 hours ago
08.28.17
Brandy Squashes Pregnancy Rumors: ‘Damn, Can A B—h…
 23 hours ago
08.28.17
Will the Next American Idol Winner Come From…
 1 day ago
08.27.17
Girl Bye! Stacey Dash Blames Intern For Tweet…
 2 days ago
08.28.17
Wedding Bells? Cardi B And Offset Might Be…
 2 days ago
08.28.17
Jay-Z Shares Why He And Beyoncé Named Their…
 2 days ago
08.28.17
Tyler Perry Opens Up To Oprah Why He…
 2 days ago
08.28.17
Tichina Arnold: I Didn’t Want To Be On…
 3 days ago
08.28.17
#BlackAndVegan: Porsha Williams Has Gone Vegan
 3 days ago
08.28.17
Will Packer Talks Possible ‘Girls Trip’ Sequel
 3 days ago
08.28.17
Trombone Shorty And Orleans Avenue's Treme Threauxdown
Usher Responds To Accuser…Doesn’t Deny He Has Herpes
 3 days ago
08.25.17
Happy Anniversary! Gabrielle Union And Dwyane Wade Soak…
 4 days ago
08.25.17
Aaliyah, The R&B Princess, Will Be Honored With…
 4 days ago
08.25.17
BMM 2016
Photos