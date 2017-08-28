Arsenio’s About The Weekend: Taking In Students During Hurricane Harvey

Your browser does not support iframes.

08/28/17- Arena Got It In in a very unique way this weekend. She dropped her son and niece off at Praire view A & M for their freshman year of college. They were having a great time up until Hurricane Harvey showed up and they asked who was coming to get them! But she went the extra mile in not just taking in her family, but also taking the roommates in too.

