Huggy Lowdown: There Are Real People With Big Hearts In Texas

Foxy NC staff
08/28/17- We learned about Texas and how they do it big. Real people with big hearts helping others. That’s what makes America great again. People rising to the occasion and doing what’s right. Trump has been tweeting his itinerary, tweeting about pardoning Sheriff Joe Arpaio during Hurricane Harvey. Huggy says we are looking for the wrong dude to say the right things.

