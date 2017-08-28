music
Home > Music

The Isley Brothers & Carlos Santana Have a New CD!

bvick
Leave a comment
21st Annual Soul Train Music Awards - Show

Source: Kevin Winter / Getty

Maurice DuBois interviewed The Isley Brothers for CBS Sunday Morning. The brothers talked about being in the music business for over 60 years and their new album. In 2012, Isley Brothers and Carlos Santana ran into each other and Santana took advantage of the encounter and said, “So I immediately said, ‘Hi, how ya’ doin? Can we do an album together?'” Now the album, “Power of Peace” dropped on July 28th. What can be better than that? Check out the audio from the single, “I Remember”.

Click here to see the full interview with The Isley Brothers and Carlos Santana on CBS Sunday Morning.

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
Women's Empowerment - Taraji P. Henson

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

29 photos Launch gallery

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

Continue reading The Isley Brothers & Carlos Santana Have a New CD!

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Couple holding money
Take Our Easy Music Survey For A Chance…
 6 hours ago
08.28.17
Red Carpet Rundown: 2017 Video Music Awards
 12 hours ago
08.28.17
‘Insecure’ Recap: Issa Needs To Grow Up And…
 20 hours ago
08.28.17
Brandy Squashes Pregnancy Rumors: ‘Damn, Can A B—h…
 1 day ago
08.28.17
Will the Next American Idol Winner Come From…
 1 day ago
08.27.17
Girl Bye! Stacey Dash Blames Intern For Tweet…
 2 days ago
08.28.17
Wedding Bells? Cardi B And Offset Might Be…
 2 days ago
08.28.17
Jay-Z Shares Why He And Beyoncé Named Their…
 2 days ago
08.28.17
Tyler Perry Opens Up To Oprah Why He…
 2 days ago
08.28.17
Tichina Arnold: I Didn’t Want To Be On…
 3 days ago
08.28.17
#BlackAndVegan: Porsha Williams Has Gone Vegan
 3 days ago
08.28.17
Will Packer Talks Possible ‘Girls Trip’ Sequel
 3 days ago
08.28.17
Trombone Shorty And Orleans Avenue's Treme Threauxdown
Usher Responds To Accuser…Doesn’t Deny He Has Herpes
 3 days ago
08.25.17
Happy Anniversary! Gabrielle Union And Dwyane Wade Soak…
 4 days ago
08.25.17
BMM 2016
Photos