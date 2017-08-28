The Isley Brothers & Carlos Santana Have a New CD!

Maurice DuBois interviewed The Isley Brothers for CBS Sunday Morning. The brothers talked about being in the music business for over 60 years and their new album. In 2012, Isley Brothers and Carlos Santana ran into each other and Santana took advantage of the encounter and said, “So I immediately said, ‘Hi, how ya’ doin? Can we do an album together?'” Now the album, “Power of Peace” dropped on July 28th. What can be better than that? Check out the audio from the single, “I Remember”.

Click here to see the full interview with The Isley Brothers and Carlos Santana on CBS Sunday Morning.

