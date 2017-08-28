Sports
Richest NFL Owners

New York Giants v New York Jets

The first regular season NFL game is next week. Yep, September 7th is opening night, so let’s talk about the owners before we get to deep into football season. We all know that you have to really rich to own a NFL team. There are the top 15 richest owners according to Forbes Magazine. #1 on the list isn’t who you think it is!

15. Jeff Lurie, Philadelphia Eagles — $1.85 billion
14. Daniel Snyder, Washington Redskins — $2.2 billion
13. Jim Irsay, Indianapolis Colts — $2.5 billion
12. Tom Benson, New Orleans Saints — $2.6 billion
11. Arthur Blank, Atlanta Falcons — $3.4 billion
10. Robert McNair, Houston Texans — $3.5 billion
9. Steve Bisciotti, Baltimore Ravens — $3.8 billion
8. Jimmy Haslam, Cleveland Browns — $3.9 billion
7. Terrence Pegula, Buffalo Bills — $4.2 billion
6. Robert Kraft, New England Patriots — $5.1 billion
5. Jerry Jones, Dallas Cowboys— $5.2 billion
4. Stephen M. Ross, Miami Dolphins— $7.4 billion
3. Stan Kroenke, Los Angeles Rams — $7.5 billion
2. Shahid Khan, Jacksonville Jaguars — $8.2 billion
1. Paul Allen, Seattle Seahawks — $19.9 billion

Okay be honest, you thought that the Patriots owner would have been number one or at least in the top 3! Hummmm.

BMM 2016
