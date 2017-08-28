Roland Martin: Hurricane Harvey Is Taking A Toll On Houston

Your browser does not support iframes.

Meteorologist on The Weather Channel Paul Goodloe talks with Roland Martin and the TJMS crew about the devastation and current weather forecast from Hurricane Harvey.

“I’m over by the galleria area. It’s amazing the amount of water. I have never seen this much flooding,” explained Goodloe.

Being a native of Houston, Roland explained, “I don’t recall, being born and raised there, ever seeing anything like this.”

Goodloe explained, “Typically they (Houston) average 49-50 inches a year. They picked up 35 inches of rain in 3 days! There is nothing stopping that rain coming in from the Gulf Of Mexico. People really underestimate the danger of flooding.”

