Celebrity Reaction To Houston Flood

Hurricane Harvey’s devastation continues in Texas especially in the Houston area. Celebrities took to social media, to show their support and prayers to everyone affected by this storm. Comedian Kevin Hart donated $25K towards Harvey’s relief and challenged Beyonce other celebs from Houston to donate as well. If you would like to help Tom Joyner has set up a fund. For more details click here.

Please send your love and prayers to the people in Texas. 🙏🏾 #PrayforTexas pic.twitter.com/qjZsiZa2jO — James Harden (@JHarden13) August 27, 2017

If you are in the path of #HurricaneHarvey, please be safe and know the whole country is thinking of you. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) August 25, 2017

Praying for everyone in #HurricaneHarveys path. Be safe everyone! — octavia spencer (@octaviaspencer) August 25, 2017

