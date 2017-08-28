National
Celebrity Reaction To Houston Flood

Jodi Berry
Hurricane Harvey Slams Into Texas Gulf Coast

Source: Joe Raedle / Getty

Hurricane Harvey’s devastation continues in Texas especially in the Houston area. Celebrities took to social media, to show their support and prayers to everyone affected by this storm. Comedian Kevin Hart donated $25K towards Harvey’s relief and challenged Beyonce other celebs from Houston to donate as well. If you would like to help Tom Joyner has set up a fund. For more details click here.

Houston floods , Hurrican Harvey

