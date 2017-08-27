Brandy Squashes Pregnancy Rumors: ‘Damn, Can A B—h Be Bloated?’

.

is not here for folks saying that she is pregnant–again

The “Never Say Never”singer ran into a fan in NYC at an Urban Outfitters who later posted a picture of the star with a larger than regular midsection. From there, the rumors starting to swirl.

Here’s another one:

What's good #Brandy 👀 A post shared by East Coast Renaissance (@ecrenaissance) on Aug 25, 2017 at 5:52pm PDT

Recent photos of #Brandy are sparking pregnancy rumors again. A post shared by efb. (@entertainmentforbreakfast) on Aug 25, 2017 at 6:44pm PDT

But the 38-year-old clapped back and explained her full-looking belly: “Not pregnant, just kinda bored of eating clean. Now deal wit (sic) it! Ha” she wrote in her Instagram bio.

“#SillyGirl Pregnant my ass… Damn can a b#tch just could have been bloated yesterday? I ain’t gon lie, I did look pregnant… but you would think I would have had the Baby by now… lol… so Nah son..,” she wrote in a captioned video of her dancing.

#SillyGirl Pregnant my ass… Damn can a bitch just could have been bloated yesterday? I ain't gon lie, I did look pregnant… but you would think I would have had the Baby by now… lol… so Nah son.. A post shared by b r 📖n d Y (@4everbrandy) on Aug 26, 2017 at 3:57pm PDT

Bloop!

This isn’t the first time Brandy has had to shut down baby-on-the-way rumors. Back in May, a photo that dropped on the Internet of her with a protruding belly prompted her and her daughter to refute those claims.

Lesson of the day: All to see here is a woman full of life and a good meal!

