Girl Bye! Stacey Dash Blames Intern For Tweet That Called Auntie Maxine A ‘Media Buffoon’

The fired FOX news talking head claims it was her intern who sent the out-of-pocket Tweet in response to Waters inspirational speech on BET’s Black Girls Rock awards.

Remember, the 79-year-old told the crowd, “I know I’m simply a strong black woman. I am you and you are me. We have power, we have influence, we can do things others have told us we can’t do. I don’t care how big you are, I don’t care how high you think you are. If you come for me I’m coming for you.”

Apparently, Dash wasn’t here for that.

“This is how you spin a corrupt media buffoon sucking up her late in life 15 minutes,” the Clueless actresses Tweeted on Thursday.

This is how you spin a corrupt media buffoon sucking up her late in life 15 minutes: https://t.co/PY1N5GgxuQ — Stacey Dash (@REALStaceyDash) August 24, 2017

However on Friday, Dash tried to explain herself.

“Let me clarify that an intern wrongly used ‘buffoon’ in a recent tweet,” she wrote. “I don’t need to be disrespectful to disagree.”

Let me clarify that an intern wrongly used "buffoon" in a recent tweet on @RepMaxineWaters . I don't need to be disrespectful to disagree. — Stacey Dash (@REALStaceyDash) August 25, 2017

Oh really?

So riddle us this: Why didn’t Dash just say that from the beginning? Why wait a day later? Instead, she was too busy defending herself and insinuating that Waters is a liar.

Better yet: If she really didn’t send that Tweet, why hasn’t she deleted it? Why is it still up?

Try again Stacey.

