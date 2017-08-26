Entertainment News
Wedding Bells? Cardi B And Offset Might Be Engaged!

The "Bodak Yellow" rapper showed off a stunning yellow diamond, but we're still waiting on an official confirmation.

Are they or aren’t they? That seems to be the pressing question that Cardi B and Offset fans are asking about the couple’s engagement status.

The boisterous “Bodak Yellow” rapper posted a pic of a HUGE yellow diamond on her and her Bae’s official Instagram page:

In a now-deleted post on her fan Facebook page, she wrote the following caption to a story about the Migos rapper asking the Bronx emcee to marry him: “Yes Yessss YEESSSSSS!!!!!!!!”

https://twitter.com/PopCrave/status/901174220054552582

Black Twitter had a lot to say about these rumors:

We don’t know what to believe! But we’re sending our early “Congrats” anyway!

BEAUTIES: Do you think they are really engaged or is it a publicity stunt?

Cardi B recently announced that she would not be returning to Love & Hip Hop: New York after the current season. The larger than life star’s departure is bittersweet for fans who’ve seen her go from a ‘regular degular smegular’ girl from the Bronx, to one of 2016’s most sought-after personalities. In honor of the star moving on to bigger and better things, check out these photos of Cardi B’s glo’ up from BX beauty to reality royalty.      

