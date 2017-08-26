Wedding Bells? Cardi B And Offset Might Be Engaged!

Are they or aren’t they? That seems to be the pressing question that Cardi B and Offset fans are asking about the couple’s engagement status.
The boisterous “Bodak Yellow” rapper posted a pic of a HUGE yellow diamond on her and her Bae’s official Instagram page:
Set ring shopping 👀😍💍🌹 | "Think these hoes be mad at me they bd wanna wife bitch !" – Cardi's words lol 💛 (watch the video till the end) – #cardib #offset #cardiset #cardiboffset #migos #quavo #takeoff #meekmill #21savage #bodakyellow #culture #yrn #amberrose #theshaderoom @iamcardib @offsetyrn 🌹 @teatenders__
In a now-deleted post on her fan Facebook page, she wrote the following caption to a story about the Migos rapper asking the Bronx emcee to marry him: “Yes Yessss YEESSSSSS!!!!!!!!”
https://twitter.com/PopCrave/status/901174220054552582
Black Twitter had a lot to say about these rumors:
We don’t know what to believe! But we’re sending our early “Congrats” anyway!
BEAUTIES: Do you think they are really engaged or is it a publicity stunt?
1. Started from the bottom. Cute!Source:Instagram 1 of 8
2. Before talking her way into our hearts, Cardi was just a regular, degular Bronx girl.Source:Instagram 2 of 8
3. If you didn’t know, now you know.Source:Instagram 3 of 8
4. Love on the brain before her man started to despise her fame.Source:Instagram 4 of 8
5. Family before fame.Source:Instagram 5 of 8
6. From the streets of Highbridge to sipping ‘Kocktails with Khloe.’Source:Instagram 6 of 8
7. You know you’ve made it when Rolling Stone is checking for you.Source:Instagram 7 of 8
8. 2016 was the year of Cardi B!Source:Instagram 8 of 8
