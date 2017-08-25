There is a list of the busiest actors in Hollywood. Here is a list of the top 10.
5. John Cusack
Appearances in top film and TV since 2012: 12
Known for: Being John Malkovich
Total lifetime acting credits: 85
4. Mark Wahlberg
Appearances in top film and TV since 2012: 13
Known for: Boogie Nights
Total lifetime acting credits: 26
3. Anna Kendrick
Appearances in top film and TV since 2012: 13
Known for: Up in the Air
Total lifetime acting credits: 47
2. Robert De Niro
Appearances in top film and TV since 2012: 13
Known for: Goodfellas
Total lifetime acting credits: 115
1. Dwayne Johnson
Appearances in top film and TV since 2012: 14
Known for: Moana
Total lifetime acting credits: 98
Although is an interesting list, there are a few actors missing like Keith David. He has had 62 appearances in film and TV since 2012 and a total of 277 credits. Then there is Jenifer Lewis. She has had 16 appearances in film and TV since 2012 and a total of 116 credits. Now all of theirs might bot be ‘top’ but with that much work, they should be on the list some where! Can they get honorable mention? Click here to see the full list.