There is a list of the busiest actors in Hollywood. Here is a list of the top 10.

5. John Cusack

Appearances in top film and TV since 2012: 12

Known for: Being John Malkovich

Total lifetime acting credits: 85

4. Mark Wahlberg

Appearances in top film and TV since 2012: 13

Known for: Boogie Nights

Total lifetime acting credits: 26

3. Anna Kendrick

Appearances in top film and TV since 2012: 13

Known for: Up in the Air

Total lifetime acting credits: 47

2. Robert De Niro

Appearances in top film and TV since 2012: 13

Known for: Goodfellas

Total lifetime acting credits: 115

1. Dwayne Johnson

Appearances in top film and TV since 2012: 14

Known for: Moana

Total lifetime acting credits: 98

Although is an interesting list, there are a few actors missing like Keith David. He has had 62 appearances in film and TV since 2012 and a total of 277 credits. Then there is Jenifer Lewis. She has had 16 appearances in film and TV since 2012 and a total of 116 credits. Now all of theirs might bot be ‘top’ but with that much work, they should be on the list some where! Can they get honorable mention? Click here to see the full list.

