Top Of The Morning: Texas Is Preparing For Tropical Storm Harvey

08/25/17- People are on the move in Texas this week. Dallas is getting a little crowded as people from the South are evacuating for Tropical Storm Harvey. Lavell flew his family out from Houston so that they’d be safe. But it was really because he didn’t want to hear them say, “how can you fly away for work and leave us in a hurricane!”

