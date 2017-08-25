Fat Man’s Corner: Lavell Went On A Fast This Week!

08/25/17- It’s been a tough week for Lavell on the road. He couldn’t really find any healthy options, so he had to go on a bit of a fast. Well, it gave him some empty stomach thoughts! Lavell thinks weed shops should be named “Stuff N’ Puff.” You stuff the weed in your bag and then puff like there’s no tomorrow! Or how about being muscular with some love handles? Does that even work!
Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram
Guilty Pleasures: Turn Your Fave Fat-Girl Food Into Salads
8 photos Launch gallery
Guilty Pleasures: Turn Your Fave Fat-Girl Food Into Salads
1. I’ll Have A Salad1 of 8
2. Pad Thai Salad2 of 8
3. Chicken & Waffles Salad3 of 8
4. Cheeseburger Salad4 of 8
5. Pizza Salad5 of 8
6. Macaroni Salad6 of 8
7. BLT Salad7 of 8
8. Buffalo Wing Salad8 of 8
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
comments – Add Yours