Fat Man’s Corner: Lavell Went On A Fast This Week!

08/25/17- It’s been a tough week for Lavell on the road. He couldn’t really find any healthy options, so he had to go on a bit of a fast. Well, it gave him some empty stomach thoughts! Lavell thinks weed shops should be named “Stuff N’ Puff.” You stuff the weed in your bag and then puff like there’s no tomorrow! Or how about being muscular with some love handles? Does that even work!

