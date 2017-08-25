Marlon Wayans Brings The Funny With His New Show ‘Marlon’

Your browser does not support iframes.

Comedian Marlon Wayans has a new show on NBC called Marlon. This funny man has set it off on NBC!

On the show, Wayans says,”We are doing great! People are watching it. We are like the number one summer comedy in 10 years.”

It’s a different kind of show because it highlights the struggle of co-parenting. Television shows today only really feature married couples and families. However, Wayans explained, “I was never married, the tv people were like ‘you gotta be married.’ For me, it’s just like how do I tell the story of co-parenting.”

