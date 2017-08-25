TJMS
Inside Her Story: Harvard Law Student Kicked Off Plane By Pilot

Foxy NC staff
Briana Williams, a third-year Harvard law student, was a kicked off a plane with her 4-month-old daughter by the pilot.

Why? All because she asked for her stroller. Williams had to spend the night in an Atlanta airport with no diapers or water for her daughter.

The flight had been experiencing problems with air traffic and kept people on the plane. After four hours the pilot asked for all passengers to get off.

The law student happily complied and a flight attendant said she would bring her stroller. Just 10 minutes later the flight attendant came back saying they couldn’t bring it and didn’t give an explanation.

Calmly Williams said, “I informed her that I cannot leave that plane without my stroller. I had my 4-month-old daughter in my hands and three bags.”

The pilot came out and told her, “you need to get off my plane.” Police enforcement arrived and was able to get her stroller, however, she was not allowed back on the plane because the pilot felt threatened by her. Pilots have the right legally to decide who comes onto their plane.

