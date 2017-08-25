Mike Epps Avoids Jail In Casino Brawl

You remember, back in February when comedian Mike Epps got into an altercation with an over zealous fan. The man claimed Epps and his friend started hitting him in the face. He ducked and covered until casino security came and called police. Epps and the friend, Thomas Cobb, were reportedly arrested for battery, and released on $1,000 bail.

Epps had his day in court and pled no contest on misdemeanor battery charges on Thursday. The comedian received a 30-day sentence but it was suspended, which means no time behind bars. However, he has to pay a $175 fine and $125 in court costs.

