Durham Public Schools Unanimously Passes Dress Code To Prohibit Confederate Flag

Jodi Berry
The school board voted unanimously to adopt a new dress code prohibiting items that “intimidate other students on the basis of race, “including clothing that depicts the confederate flag, the swastika and the Ku Klux Klan. According to Board Chair Mike Lee, “these things, historically, were meant for hate, or at some point in history, meant hatred.”

The school system also unanimously determined that Julian Carr’s name will be removed from the building housing the Durham School of the Arts. The name is being removed because of Carr’s racial views and comments he made at the dedication of the Confederate memorial at UNC Chapel Hill, which is now known as Silent Sam. The name is scheduled to be removed from the school today.

The move came a week after the Chapel Hill-Carrboro school board voted to ban the Confederate flag, and against the issues centered around Confederate memorials.

Durham Public Schools , prohibit symbols of hate

