Aaliyah, The R&B Princess, Will Be Honored With A MAC Makeup Collection

The collection is slated to appear in 2018.

Aaliyah arriving at the 2001 MTV Movie Awards in LA 6/2/01

Source: Vinnie Zuffante / Getty


After fans of the R&B princess Aaliyah petitioned for a MAC collection honoring the late singer’s legacy two years ago, the makeup conglomerate finally granted their wishes on Thursday.

MAC announced the news via their official Instagram site and fans exploded with excitement and praise.

“Aaliyah is truly one in a million — an unstoppable icon whose groundbreaking work in R&B music and film inspires us all. Today we join her countless fans in celebrating her with the announcement of the M·A·C Aaliyah collection. You made it happen! Stay tuned in 2018. #AaliyahforMAC,” MAC wrote.

The announcement comes on the heels of the 16th anniversary of the R&B singer’s death. MAC has partnered with numerous celebrities, including Taraji P. Henson, Mary J. Blige, and posthumously honored the queen of Tejano, Selena.

We are definitely here for this! Are you ready for Summer ’18 beauties?

