Milwaukee Student Caught On Video Repeatedly Beating Teacher

Danielle Jennings

Unfortunately, classroom violence is nothing new, as there have been numerous instances of students fighting each other in class. However, it’s even more disturbing when students and their teachers are involved in violent encounters, which was the case recently when a Milwaukee teenager was caught on video repeatedly beating his teacher.

Reported by the New York Daily News, a Milwaukee high-schooler was arrested after being caught on video punching his teacher several times with blows to the head. Although the cellphone video is a bit blurry, you can still tell that the student is continuously punching the teacher as students in the classroom look on.

The violent incident took place at South Division High School in Milwaukee where the 16-year-old boy was later arrested. He faces possible battery charges for the assault against his teacher, as the case has officially been turned over to the Milwaukee County District Office for review.

After the video went viral, Milwaukee Alderman Bob Donovan released a statement about the violent encounter, stating “Violence at MPS is a great concern to the community. Actions like this need criminal charges to send a message, and hold the student responsible for their reckless and dangerous behavior.”

At press time, there has been no motive revealed for the student’s attack on the teacher, who is said to be recovering from his injuries. You can view the FULL video of the attack BELOW:





