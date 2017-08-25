Most Reliable and Unreliable Cars

Within the the first five years of ownership, 19% of new vehicles will have a reliability problem. Some brands seem to rise above others and others are at the bottom. 2/7 Wall Street took the ratings from the Consumer Reports “Annual Auto Reliability Survey” and gave the top and bottom winners.

The ratings organization reviewed over the course of 16 years more than 500,000 vehicles to create a Predicted Reliability Score for the latest models. The score is based on 17 possible vehicle problems varying in severity from minor inconveniences to major flaws that often require expensive repairs.

Some of the results are a little surprising on both sides. See where you car or car brand fell on this list.

Subcompact Cars

Most reliable subcompact car: Toyota Prius C

Least reliable subcompact car: Ford Fiesta



Compact Cars

Most reliable compact car: Toyota Prius

Least reliable compact car: Ford Focus

Midsized Cars

Most reliable midsized car: Kia Optima

Least reliable midsized car: Chrysler 200

Large Cars

Most reliable large car: Hyundai Azera

Least reliable large car: Dodge Charger

Luxury Compact Cars

Most reliable luxury compact car: Lexus CT 200h

Least reliable luxury compact car: Acura TLX

Luxury Midsized/Large Cars

Most reliable luxury midsized/large car: Infiniti Q70

Least reliable luxury midsized/large car: Mercedes-Benz S-Class

Sporty Cars

Most reliable sporty car: Lexus RC

Least reliable sporty car Ford Mustang

Minivans

Most reliable minivan: Toyota Sienna

Least reliable minivan: Dodge Grand Caravan



Small SUVs

Most reliable small SUV: Toyota RAV4

Least reliable small SUV: Jeep Cherokee

Midsized SUVs

Most reliable midsized SUV: Toyota 4Runner

Least reliable midsized SUV: Jeep Grand Cherokee

Large SUVs

Most reliable large SUV: Ford Expedition

Least reliable large SUV: Chevrolet Suburban / GMC Yukon XL (tied)

Luxury Compact SUVs

Most reliable luxury compact SUV: Mercedes-Benz GLC

Least reliable luxury compact SUV: Lincoln MKC

Luxury Midsized/Large SUVs

Most reliable luxury midsized/large SUV: Lexus GX

Least reliable luxury midsized/large SUV: Cadillac Escalade

Pickup Trucks

Most reliable pickup truck: Toyota Tundra

Least reliable pickup truck: Ram 2500

This list wasn’t kind to American made cars especially Ford. Does this change how you look at some car brands? Will you look at a list like this the next time you go to buy a car? Take our poll.



