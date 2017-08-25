News
Most Reliable and Unreliable Cars

Within the the first five years of ownership, 19% of new vehicles will have a reliability problem. Some brands seem to rise above others and others are at the bottom. 2/7 Wall Street took the ratings from the Consumer Reports “Annual Auto Reliability Survey” and gave the top and bottom winners.
The ratings organization reviewed over the course of 16 years more than 500,000 vehicles to create a Predicted Reliability Score for the latest models. The score is based on 17 possible vehicle problems varying in severity from minor inconveniences to major flaws that often require expensive repairs.
Some of the results are a little surprising on both sides. See where you car or car brand fell on this list.

Subcompact Cars
Most reliable subcompact car: Toyota Prius C
Least reliable subcompact car: Ford Fiesta

Compact Cars
Most reliable compact car: Toyota Prius
Least reliable compact car: Ford Focus

Midsized Cars
Most reliable midsized car: Kia Optima
Least reliable midsized car: Chrysler 200

Large Cars
Most reliable large car: Hyundai Azera
Least reliable large car: Dodge Charger

Luxury Compact Cars
Most reliable luxury compact car: Lexus CT 200h
Least reliable luxury compact car: Acura TLX

Luxury Midsized/Large Cars
Most reliable luxury midsized/large car: Infiniti Q70
Least reliable luxury midsized/large car: Mercedes-Benz S-Class

Sporty Cars
Most reliable sporty car: Lexus RC
Least reliable sporty car Ford Mustang

Minivans
Most reliable minivan: Toyota Sienna
Least reliable minivan: Dodge Grand Caravan

Small SUVs
Most reliable small SUV: Toyota RAV4
Least reliable small SUV: Jeep Cherokee

Midsized SUVs
Most reliable midsized SUV: Toyota 4Runner
Least reliable midsized SUV: Jeep Grand Cherokee

Large SUVs
Most reliable large SUV: Ford Expedition
Least reliable large SUV: Chevrolet Suburban / GMC Yukon XL (tied)

Luxury Compact SUVs
Most reliable luxury compact SUV: Mercedes-Benz GLC
Least reliable luxury compact SUV: Lincoln MKC

Luxury Midsized/Large SUVs
Most reliable luxury midsized/large SUV: Lexus GX
Least reliable luxury midsized/large SUV: Cadillac Escalade

Pickup Trucks
Most reliable pickup truck: Toyota Tundra
Least reliable pickup truck: Ram 2500

This list wasn’t kind to American made cars especially Ford. Does this change how you look at some car brands? Will you look at a list like this the next time you go to buy a car? Take our poll.

