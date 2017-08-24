TJMS
Home > TJMS

Morning Minute: Jim Brown & Ray Lewis Are Maids At Trump Tower

Foxy NC staff
Leave a comment


08/24/17- There was a protest in front of the NFL Headquarters yesterday in support of Colin Kaepernick. The NAACP, Kappa’s and even Susan Sarandon showed up but you couldn’t find former players Jim Brown and Ray Lewis anywhere! They were too busy house keeping at Trump Tower!

Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
Women's Empowerment - Taraji P. Henson

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

29 photos Launch gallery

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Morning Minute: Jim Brown & Ray Lewis Are Maids At Trump Tower

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Issa Rae Joins Cast Of ‘The Hate U…
 24 mins ago
08.24.17
George Foreman Slams Kaepernick As Unpatriotic While Praising…
 1 hour ago
08.24.17
Girl Bye: Amy Schumer Asked Netflix For More…
 14 hours ago
08.24.17
‘Bachelorette’ Reject DeMario Says He Always Knew Rachel…
 14 hours ago
08.24.17
Internet Preacher Marcus Rogers Announces Divorce Amid ‘Losing’…
 15 hours ago
08.24.17
Representation Matters: Naomi Campbell Blasts British Vogue For…
 16 hours ago
08.24.17
Boy Bye! Charles Barkley Says Black Folks Need…
 16 hours ago
08.24.17
Solange & Beyonce’s Little Sister Looks Adorable As…
 20 hours ago
08.24.17
Omari Hardwick’s Wife Posts Instagram Video, Gets Ridiculed
 24 hours ago
08.24.17
Fast And Furious Actor Tyrese In Recovery Mode…
 1 day ago
08.23.17
UK- 'National Movie Awards' in London
Amy Schumer Wants To Be Paid What Chris…
 1 day ago
08.23.17
Maxine Waters: ‘If You Come For Me, I’m…
 2 days ago
08.23.17
Welp! Mary J. Blige Owes The IRS $6.5…
 2 days ago
08.23.17
Simone Biles’ Boyfriend Feels Like The Luckiest Man…
 2 days ago
08.23.17
BMM 2016
Photos