Morning Minute: Jim Brown & Ray Lewis Are Maids At Trump Tower

08/24/17- There was a protest in front of the NFL Headquarters yesterday in support of Colin Kaepernick. The NAACP, Kappa’s and even Susan Sarandon showed up but you couldn’t find former players Jim Brown and Ray Lewis anywhere! They were too busy house keeping at Trump Tower!

