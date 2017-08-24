TJMS
Top Of The Morning: TiTi & TaTa Are Throwing Salt!

Foxy NC staff
08/24/17- Sherri is in such a great mood! She couldn’t wait to get back on the show! Kym and Sherri miss Tom and are a little salty about not getting the chance to be in the studio with him while he’s in New York. Arsenio and Bill had the chance to be with Tom but not TiTi and TaTa!

BMM 2016
Photos