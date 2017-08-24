Top Of The Morning: TiTi & TaTa Are Throwing Salt!

Your browser does not support iframes.

08/24/17- Sherri is in such a great mood! She couldn’t wait to get back on the show! Kym and Sherri miss Tom and are a little salty about not getting the chance to be in the studio with him while he’s in New York. Arsenio and Bill had the chance to be with Tom but not TiTi and TaTa!

