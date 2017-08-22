TJMS
Home > TJMS

Allstate’s Quotes For Education Are Helping HBCU’s

Foxy NC staff
Leave a comment


Cheryl Harris Senior Vice President, Sourcing, & Procurement Solutions for Allstate Insurance Company calls in to talk about Allstate’s Quotes for Education campaign partnering with the Tom Joyner Foundation.

Historically Black Colleges and Universities have rich histories and allow students the chance to be a part of it. However, too many students at HBCU’s have a hard time paying for classes or even students not getting the chance to go because of little finances.

Allstate’s Quotes for Education according to Harris, “focuses on raising dollars to keep our kids in college at HBCU’s.” This campaign has partnered with the Tom Joyner Foundation for over 10 years.

Here are some reasons why you might like to donate and be a part of this:

  • 42% of black agricultural science majors come from HBCUs
  • 37% of black graduates come from HBCUs
  • 40% of black members of congress come from HBCUs
  • 40% of the country’s black engineers come from HBCUs
  • 50% of the country’s black lawyers come from HBCUs
  • 30% of black biological science majors graduate from HBCUs
  • 21% of black business and management majors graduate from HBCUs
  • 80% of black judges come from HBCUs

For every quote made through Allstate,  $10 goes to the Tom Joyner Foundation to help HBCU’s.

Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
Women's Empowerment - Taraji P. Henson

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

29 photos Launch gallery

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Allstate’s Quotes For Education Are Helping HBCU’s

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Los Angeles Times
Beyonce’s Trying To Make Us Think We Can…
 1 hour ago
08.22.17
R Kelly Special Appearance
Woman Surfaces With Stories Of Underage Sex With…
 2 hours ago
08.22.17
Marlon Wayans Insisted That Black Women Lead Writers…
 13 hours ago
08.22.17
‘LHHHS4’ Recap: Hazel E Is Acting Like Beyonce…
 14 hours ago
08.22.17
Sneak Peek: Peter Gunz & Amina Buddafly Join…
 15 hours ago
08.22.17
Are We In The 2000s Again? 50 Cent…
 20 hours ago
08.22.17
Forever 21 has been called out …AGAIN!
 21 hours ago
08.21.17
Serena Williams’ Fiance Went Grocery Shopping To Satisfy…
 21 hours ago
08.22.17
5 Quick Facts About #Eclipse2017
 24 hours ago
08.21.17
Mystikal Charged With Rape
 1 day ago
08.21.17
Total solar eclipse and sun Corona, on March 9 2016 in Indonesia
No Glasses? Can’t Leave Work? Check Out The…
 1 day ago
08.21.17
Messy: Eniko Hart Calls Torrei Hart A ‘Victim,’…
 1 day ago
08.21.17
‘Insecure’ Recap: Molly Has The Regression We All…
 1 day ago
08.21.17
‘Power’ Recap: Ghost Will Never Have Peace After…
 2 days ago
08.21.17
BMM 2016
Photos