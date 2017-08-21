The Greatest Internet Reactions To #SolarEclipse2017

HelloBeautiful Staff

As the moon passed over the sun for the first time in 38 years, millions of Americans flocked outside to watch the natural phenomenon known as #SolarEclipse2017.

But unlike the last eclipse, social media made it possible to live the moment in real-time. We gathered some of the greatest memes and most interesting moments from the morning. Fortunately you won’t need your goggles for this!

A few people captured the moment in the air and on the ground.

Someone caught the #SolarEclipse2017 during a flight! This is Breathtaking!! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/AyfaA2YlXo — okan (@okan4rt) August 21, 2017

The official NASA Moon account had a little fun on Twitter and officially blocked NASA’s Sun & Space account.

It looks like things got a little heated during #SolarEclipse2017. @NASAMoon ended up blocking @NASASun on Twitter during the #eclipse pic.twitter.com/gNymGBTciL — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) August 21, 2017

Some pointed out the only type of Eclipse we shall acknowledge and came through with hilarious memes:

"From ghetto to ghetto, to backyard to yard" Y'all see the eclipse?!!! 😎😎 A post shared by Blavity (@blavity) on Aug 21, 2017 at 12:42pm PDT

😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 A post shared by Charlamagne Thagod (@cthagod) on Aug 21, 2017 at 11:52am PDT

😂🤦🏽‍♀️#solareclipse #myeyes 😩 A post shared by 🎼Lym (@cherylevette) on Aug 21, 2017 at 1:31pm PDT

#eclipse #Eclipse2017 😀😀 A post shared by Sam Alaoui (@samalaoui) on Aug 21, 2017 at 1:33pm PDT

I can't MF Seeee #imlegallyblind 😉👀🚶👓🕶💣💥☻🌙🌑😂😂😂 #eclipse2017 #eclipse A post shared by Jazze Phenzel Burgandy (@jazzepha) on Aug 21, 2017 at 12:03pm PDT

isn't this basically what happens during the solar eclipse pic.twitter.com/svPiLGLde8 — chrysanthemum tran (@chrystran) August 21, 2017

45 got dragged for looking directly at the sun, but then retreated to get his official glasses to view the moment from the Truman balcony at the White House:

#Issa blind man 😩 A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Aug 21, 2017 at 12:26pm PDT

And of course a few celebs got in on the action:

My buddy, @tomcostellonbc and I at @patriots_point watching the #partial #eclipse while on @msnbc & @nbcnews A post shared by Al Roker (@alroker) on Aug 21, 2017 at 10:59am PDT

The ECLIPSE has SWAT Goofballin' on set!!! 😜😜 @swatcbs 🌒🌒 A post shared by Shemar Moore (@shemarfmoore) on Aug 21, 2017 at 10:26am PDT

Yall trying to witness the solar eclipse without glasses…. #solareclipse #itwasdope A post shared by Baller Alert (@balleralert) on Aug 21, 2017 at 12:13pm PDT

ECLIPSE ~ @jeniferlewisforreal #blackish A post shared by Tracee Ellis Ross (@traceeellisross) on Aug 21, 2017 at 11:40am PDT

