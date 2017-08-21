Entertainment News
Are We In The 2000s Again? 50 Cent & Irv Gotti Are Beefing

50 Cent just reignited his beef with Irv Gotti with this single Instagram post.

Foxy NC staff
PaleyLive NY Presents An Evening With The Cast And Creative Team Of 'Power'

Source: Mark Sagliocco / Getty


50 Cent and Irv Gotti have reignited their age old beef. The Power producer took to Instagram to throw shots at Irv Gotti’s BET’s show Tales.

Irv commented under the photo shortly after 50 posted it, calling the Internet bully a “b*tch.”

Yikes. Are we in the early 2000s?

Petty: 50 Cent Says He Leaked Latest 'Power' Episode

Gabrielle Union Claps Back At 50 Cent Over Shady IG Comment

