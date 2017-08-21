11-Year-old Girl Burned By Boiling Water Makes Recovery

11-Year-old Girl Burned By Boiling Water Makes Recovery

A friend scalded Jamoneisha Merritt with hot water, disfiguring the girl’s face.

Foxy NC staff
A New York City middle schooler is recovering nicely after a foolish prank left her face disfigured.

People magazine reports that Jamoneisha Merritt returned home on Friday after a 12-day stay at Harlem Hospital to continue her recovery from getting scalding water thrown on her face.

The 11-year-old girl’s mother, Ebony Merritt, told People that her daughter is doing well and in “great spirits.”

Merritt posted this message on social media:

“I want to thank everyone that reached out everyone for their prayers and concerns flowers balloons cards and donations the love have been real.”

According to the New York Daily News, Jamoneisha, “Jamone,” was at a sleepover on Aug. 7 when a friends threw hot water on her, burning more than 85 percent of her face. The girl, 12, was reportedly taken into police custody and turned over to Family Court. The incident is believed to be inspired by the “Hot Water Challenge,” a prank that’s circulating among kids on YouTube.

“I’m so great,” Jamone told the Daily News, adding that she’s doing things she enjoys like dancing and listening to music.

Her mother told the newspaper that Jamone must avoid sunlight and will miss the start of school during her home recovery period, which will take about six months for Jamone to get her color back.

Meanwhile, the family launched a GoFundMe campaign to help cover Jamone’s medical bills.

SOURCE:  People, New York Daily News

