Mystikal Charged With Rape

Mystikal (real name Michael Tyler), is wanted on charges of rape in the first degree stemming from a suspected sexual assault incident that occurred in October 2016. Shreveport police issued a warrant for Mystikal and his accomplice, 26-year-old Averweone Holman. While Holman was apprehended on August 18, Mystikal’s whereabouts are unknown.
According to KTAL, Shreveport Police Sex Crimes Investigators launched an investigation into the claims on October 22, 2016. DNA evidence linked Mystikal to the crime. Mystikal and Holman’s bonds were set at two million.
Another women, Tenichia Wafford, is connected with the crime after allegedly trying to persuade the victim to drop the charges on Mystikal and Holman. Her bond is set at $200,000.
Mystikal pleaded guilty to rape and extortion in 2003 and served six years in state prison.
